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Home / Punjab / Jakhar’s ‘arrogant CM’ salvo at Mann: Why didn’t you depose before Sri Akal Takht as a humble Sikh

Jakhar’s ‘arrogant CM’ salvo at Mann: Why didn’t you depose before Sri Akal Takht as a humble Sikh

BJP has demanded the resignation of Mann on the issue and also dared the Punjab Police to book the CM in the anti-sacrilege law of the state

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should have spoken before Sri Akal Takht if he had something to say on the viral video issue.

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“Bhagwant Mann ji, if you had any facts, you should have presented them before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh, because this matter is already under consideration there.

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“Either you lack the courage to face the truth, and or this is your arrogance due to which you are holding one press conference after another in this manner to show yourself low before Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” Jakhar said attacking Mann who alleged fabrication of the video to malign his image.

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Jakhar said the arrogant one is always struck down.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Mann on the issue and also dared the Punjab Police to book the CM in the anti-sacrilege law of the state.

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Jakhar yesterday asked Mann to resign and face the people as his party chief Arvind Kejriwal did in Delhi.

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