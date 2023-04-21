Jalalabad AAP MLA’s father arrested for ‘extortion’

Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, April 21
Surinder Kamboj (65), father of Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a property dealer and demanding Rs 10 lakh from him for “settling” a rape allegation against him.
DSP Atul Soni said the extortion money of Rs 50,000 has also been recovered from him.
According to the FIR, property dealer Sunil Kumar, resident of Jalalabad, alleged that a woman called him to buy a house. Sunil showed her the house and was allegedly accused of rape later.
