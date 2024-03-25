Jalalabad AAP MLA’s father joins SAD (A), to contest from Ferozepur

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, March 24

On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, Surinder Kamboj, father of Aam Aadmi Party’s Jalalabad legislator, Jagdeep Kamboj, alias Goldy, has joined the Shiromani Akal Dal (Amritsar).

Kamboj has joined SAD (A), in Ludhiana on Saturday in presence of senior party leaders. While confirming his joining the SAD (A) fold, Kamboj while taking to The Tribune claimed that his candidature for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency has been finalised and shall be announced on Tuesday during the party’s rally to be held in Sangrur on Tuesday.

When asked that his son was an AAP MLA, he said: “We both have different ideologies and I believe in policies of SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, who has been fighting for the cause of Punjabis.” Kamboj, 68, who remained as Chairman of the Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad, and member of District Grievances Redressal Committee, Fazilka, claimed he had been active in politics (most of the time with Congress) for past four decades and the Kamboj community had 3 lakh votes in the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

Notably, Kamboj was arrested in a case of extortion registered with the Jalalabad police station in April 2023. When asked, Kamboj said the case had disposed of as he had reached a compromise with the complainant and presently no case was pending against him.

It is pertinent to mention that Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy had then distanced himself from his father and the case as well.

