Jalalabad civic body to elect president today

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 26

After the removal of Vikas Deep Chaudhary as the Municipal Council president, a fresh election will be held tomorrow to elect new civic body chief.

Jalalabad SDM-cum-Returning Officer Ravinder Singh Arora said as per the directions of Principal Secretary, Local Government, the voting for the posts of president, senior vice president and vice president would be held on Monday. Chaudhary was removed because of the corruption charges levelled against him by the Jalalabad AAP MLA, Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj.

Kamboj in a letter to the Chief Minister had alleged that Chaudhary had misutilised Municipla Council funds and after an enquiry by the Local Government Department (Vigilance Wing), Chaudhary was removed from the post.

Chaudhary termed his removal as politically motivated and done at the behest of ruling party leaders.

