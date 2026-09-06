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Home / Punjab / Jalalabad cop arrested for 'buying drugs from peddlers'

Jalalabad cop arrested for 'buying drugs from peddlers'

A video purportedly showing him on a bike exchanging something with two motorcycle riders has gone viral on social media

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:10 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Amandeep Singh, a Head Constable, posted at the City police station in Jalalabad, Fazilka district, has been arrested for allegedly buying drugs from peddlers.

A video purportedly showing him on a bike exchanging something with two motorcycle riders has also gone viral on social media.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh told The Tribune that Amandeep Singh was arrested for allegedly purchasing drugs from peddlers. He said an investigation into the matter was under way.

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Sources said the police initiated action after the video went viral on social media. One of the persons seen in the video was reportedly wearing a mask.

Amandeep Singh, along with two alleged drug suppliers, Raju and an unidentified person, has been booked under the NDPS Act.

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