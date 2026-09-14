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Home / Punjab / Jalalabad grenade attack: Fazilka police arrest 2, probe reveals Pakistan link

Jalalabad grenade attack: Fazilka police arrest 2, probe reveals Pakistan link

2 more persons allegedly involved in the attack have been identified and would be arrested soon, say police

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Police officials share details of the grenade attack on Jalalabad police station. Tribune photo
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The Fazilka police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly throwing a grenade at the City police station in Jalalabad in the early hours of Sunday. The police claimed that Pakistani agencies were behind the attack.

Nearly 38 hours after the incident, the police confirmed that it was a grenade attack.

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DIG, Punjab Police, Ferozepur Range, Snehdeep Sharma, along with Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, while addressing a press conference here at 4 pm on Monday, said the two accused had hurled the grenade at the police station around 2 am on the intervening night of September 12 and 13.

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The blast damaged the windows of two cars parked inside the police station. However, no loss of life was reported.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Hazara Ram Singh Wala, and Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ghubaya village in Jalalabad sub-division.

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The DIG said the accused had allegedly been hired by some persons to carry out the attack. The police has identified the persons who had supplied the grenade, he added.

He further said two more persons allegedly involved in the attack had been identified and would be arrested soon.

Replying to a query, Sharma said Pakistani agencies were behind the attack to disturb the peace in state. He lauded the efforts of the Fazilka police for cracking the network after working round the clock.

The accused have been booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

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