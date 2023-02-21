Jalalabad Municipal Council chief removed

Fazilka, February 20
The Municipal Council (MC) Jalalabad president, Vikas Deep Chaudhary, owing allegiance to the Congress, has been removed from the post over the allegations of embezzlement levelled by the local AAP MLA, Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj.
Kamboj had shot a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on June 2, 2022, highlighting the irregularities during the Chaudhary’s tenure and sought an inquiry into the matter.
It was alleged in the letter that Chaudhary had got a private street constructed leading from the Parmod to Arniwala road from the MC funds for “personal gains”. Besides, the president got council vehicles refuelled from his own petrol pump. The Department of Local Government handed over the inquiry to the Chief Vigilance Officer, who submitted in his report, that the MC funds were misutilised by Chaudhary while abusing his powers for personal gains and recommended his removal from the president’s post.
During the inquiry, Vikas Deep Chaudhary had denied the allegations, but the Vigilance Department refused to accept his explanation.
