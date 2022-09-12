Jalalabad tiffin bomb blast accused held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 11

Gurcharan Singh, alias Channa, wanted for the tiffin bomb blast that rocked Jalalabad in September last year, was held in Bikaner on Friday.

He was arrested from a rented house in the Khara Industrial Area of Jamsar in an under-cover search operation by the NIA, Punjab Police, and Bikaner district police.

Bikaner SP Yogesh Yadav said the police received inputs regarding the accused from Punjab, after which the district special team and the Jamsar police tracked Channa’s location for six hours.

Channa (38) had Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head.

