Jalandhar: Another UP man held for kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian's murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

The police have arrested another accused, Yadwinder Singh, alias Yaad, of Madhopur village in Pilibhit (UP), in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian at Nakodar on March 14. Two pistols with around 70 live cartridges and an SUV have been seized.

The police said Yadwinder allegedly helped Ambian’s shooters in conducting recce of the crime spot and arranged vehicles, weapons and rooms for their stay in Amritsar. The police said Simranjeet Singh, alias Jujhar Singh, a gangster of Madhopur village, who was arrested along with three other accused on March 19, had during his interrogation revealed about Yadwinder, said to be Jujhar’s brother-in-law. The police claimed Yadwinder allegedly helped the shooters escape. —

