Jalandhar ashram warden held year after teen’s autopsy revealed 21 injuries

The police have arrested the warden of Gandhi Vanita Ashram’s children home in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl.

The warden, Manjot Kaur, had been recently relieved of her duties by the ashram superintendent. Her arrest comes in connection with the death that took place on November 21, 2025.

The post-mortem report of the 17-year-old girl, who had died after suddenly collapsing at the children’s home, had revealed 21 injuries on her body, including lacerated wounds and bruises.

Notably, Manjot was relieved of her duties as notified by a letter issued by the facility’s superintendent, Savita, on October 6 this year. “Serious lapses were found during a surprise visit by a District and Sessions Judge on July 4, 2026. Facts also came to fore regarding the house mother in a PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. She is liable to arrest by the police in connection with a case registered on May 2 under section 106 (1) of the BNS (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide)… she is hence being relieved from all duties,” it stated.

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The preliminary FIR registered on May 2 over the minor’s death, meanwhile, added, “The death of the girl at the Gandhi Vanita Ashram was caused due to electric shock owing to negligence by Gandhi Vanita Ashram staff, which establishes crime under section 106 (1) of the BNS, which calls for a detailed probe and action against the culprit.”

Jalandhar No. 2 police station house officer Lakhbir Singh said, “Manjot Kaur, arrested on October 30, has been placed under a 14-day judicial remand. The matter is being probed.”

Notably, Kaur’s arrest came amid allegations levelled by five girl inmates of the ashram this October. A signed complaint to the district programme officer cited alleged sexual harassment by a legal officer.

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District Programme Officer Gulbahar Singh said, “The warden’s arrest is as per court proceedings in the November 2025 death case. The complaint against the legal officer is an unrelated complaint and is also being probed.”