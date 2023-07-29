Jalandhar Bishop questions PM's silence on Manipur

jalandhar, July 28
The Diocese of Jalandhar has reacted sharply to the incidents of violence in Manipur, terming the situation a result of government failure on all fronts.
Apostolic Administrator Bishop Agnelo Gracias said here on Friday: “The violence began in May. Three months have passed and the PM has been completely mum. He has not spoken a word and there is a complete collapse of law and order. The stance of government has always been anti-minority but the Manipur issue does not seem to be an inter-religious conflict so far.”
Although there are reports that 249 churches have been demolished during the ongoing violence, the Diocese has desisted from terming the violence inter-religious.
He added: “The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India has already visited Manipur on a fact-finding mission.
