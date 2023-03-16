Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 15

With AAP and the BJP still looking for a candidate for the Jalandhar (Reserved) parliamentary byelection, the fear of poaching of its leaders is back to haunt the Congress leadership.

Many joined BJP Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and ministers Gurpreet Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi and leader Sunil Jakhar had joined the BJP last year

To assess the situation, Jalandhar byelection in charge and Deputy CM Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri has called a meeting of party leaders on March 18, also to be attended by Punjab affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other senior state leaders.

Former minister and MLA, Kapurthala Rana Gurjit, has been made the campaign committee in charge and Avtar Singh Junior, MLA (North) Jalandhar, coordination committee in charge to ensure that the poaching attempts by opponents remain futile, said a senior leader.

The PPCC chief said the BJP and AAP leadership was confused on selecting their candidates.

“I see a strong correlation between action against our leaders and the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll. Targeting former Gill MLA Kuldeep Vaid and issuing of a lookout notice against former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi without registering any case is political vendetta timed with the bypoll,” said Warring.

The fallout of the lookout notice against Channi has been that the former CM has gone incommunicado. Party leaders feel that other leaders, who are in charge of the nine Assembly segments in the parliamentary segment, could be targeted in the coming days.

Sources said other parties were trying to woo its senior Dalit leaders from Doaba, including a former MLA, to influence the election results.

Not only Dalit leaders, the Vigilance has also summoned former minister Brahm Mohindra and Vijay Inder Singla in the alleged disproportionate assets cases.

Before the 2024 general election, the Jalandhar bypoll will be the litmus test for the BJP that is trying to gain foothold in Punjab.