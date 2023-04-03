Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, April 2

Balkaur Singh, father of late Sidhu Moosewala, has announced that he would go to Jalandhar during the Lok Sabha bypoll and make people aware of the Punjab Government’s attitude towards the investigation of his son’s murder case.

Balkaur said when he protested in front of the Vidhan Sabha, he was given assurance of a meeting with the Chief Minister, but no one contacted him in this connection even after passing of so many days.

Balkaur said he would continue his fight against Lawrence Bishnoi.

He said a big conspiracy was hatched for Sidhu’s anniversary as the government machinery took every step to foil the event.

He said Lawrence Bishnoi was described as a nationalist but his hands were stained with blood of innocent youth.

Balkaur said they would continue their struggle for justice.

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur said, “As Sidhu fought alone with everyone, we will also continue our struggle too.”

She questioned what was Sidhu’s fault because of which he was killed? She further questioned, “Where did Amritpal go?”

