Jalandhar cops get 5-day remand of 5 gangsters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The Jalandhar rural police have got a five-day remand of five persons associated with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. They were arrested after an encounter and a massive search operation on Tuesday from a Bhogpur village.

The suspects — Sanjeev Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Gurbir Singh of Jalandhar and Manpreet and Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar — were today presented in the district court here after their arrest last afternoon.

The police are still on the lookout for another associate, who could not be traced after he went into hiding in sugarcane fields near the house where the six gangsters were staying.

As per reports, the house at Chak Jhandu village where the Jalandhar and Delhi police had conducted a joint raid yesterday was owned by a retired Punjab Police DIG, who had recently sold it to a Canada-based NRI.

The NRI’s son, who is based locally, too has been absconding since yesterday. Jalandhar rural police SP Sarabjit Bahia said, “We have started tracing all those places where these gangsters have stayed so as to track all those people who have been helping them by providing shelter.”

