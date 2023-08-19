Jalandhar court convicts man for money laundering in drugs smuggling case

New Delhi, August 19
A special PMLA court in Punjab’s Jalandhar has convicted a man on money laundering charges for smuggling narcotic drugs, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.
Navdeep Singh has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3.5 years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 after the court found him guilty under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The sentencing was pronounced by the court on August 17 and it added that if the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for three months, the central agency said in a statement.
The court also allowed the confiscation of assets worth Rs 9 lakh of the accused that was earlier seized by the ED.
The money laundering case stems from a 2017 Punjab Police FIR, filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, against the accused and others.
According to the police investigation, the ED said, Navdeep Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Pal Singh (now deceased) in connivance with Rupinder Singh alias Rob Sidhu, a Canadian citizen, used to “smuggle” heroin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78
Moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and...
Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...
Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost
A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources
Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan who was extradited from A...
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'