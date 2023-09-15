Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

The detention of several union leaders, ahead of the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni that was to be presided over by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann today, has drawn flak.

Leaders of three unions were placed under house arrest at their residences or offices since this morning, ahead of the scheduled meeting of the two Chief Ministers with industrialists.

Contributory Provident Fund Employees Union state chief Sukhjit Singh, Shobhit Bhagat, the Jalandhar president of Sarv Sikhiya Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Office Employees’ Union, and a woman leader of the Contractual Employees’ Union were detained by the police.

