Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 3

The hurly-burly of the Jalandhar West bypoll is fast changing the reputation of the city. Once known for the manufacturing of sports goods and as an education hub, this political hot seat has acquired a new epithet.

A day after SAD candidate Surjit Kaur shifted her loyalties twice in a few hours, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Wednesday said Jalandhar had become infamous as a “city of turncoats”.

The description seems not off the mark in the wake of several leaders jumping parties, some even within a day. There certainly is disillusionment among Jalandhar voters against the growing trend of party hopping but the AAP leadership attempts to justify it. Its spokesperson Jagtar S Sanghera said, “AAP is the fastest-growing party. More leaders are joining us because of the failure of traditional parties. Unlike them, we have never arm-twisted anyone to join us.” He also termed the allegations levelled by Bajwa of allurements given to candidates baseless.

Bajwa’s comments have also not come to the liking of the Khel Udyog Sangh as its president and BJP leader Ravinder Dhir says, “Jalandhar is and will always remain a sports goods centre. Elections keep on happening and politicians tend to pass such remarks, but the identity of our city will remain with the sports industry only”.

Bajwa had also stated that politicians had become opportunists and easily fell prey to the lust of power and money. He even quoted “rates being offered by parties” to “dal badlus” or “palturams” and expressed concern over erosion in value-based politics.

Since the March 2022 Assembly poll, there have been two elections in Jalandhar — the May 2023 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and the Lok Sabha poll last month — and the third one (the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll) is slated for July 10. Ever since, a sitting MLA, a sitting MP, a former MP, three former MLAs, an MLA candidate, a Senior Deputy Mayor and at least 24 former councillors have switched sides.

The coming Jalandhar West bypoll is also taking place because of a defection. Sheetal Angural, a BJP leader, had joined AAP in 2022 to get the ticket for the Assembly poll. He quit AAP in two years, rejoined the BJP and is now its candidate. Sushil Rinku, who was elected AAP MP in the 2023 bypoll, had even got the party ticket for the Lok Sabha poll in March. However, he too joined the BJP with Angural to contest as its Lok Sabha candidate, but lost. Prior to this, he was a Congress MLA in 2017 but lost to Angural in 2022, thus switching three parties in three years.

In the coming election, Mohinder Bhagat, AAP candidate and son of former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, is also being called a “dal badlu” by his rivals as he was with the BJP till April 2023. The latest in the category is Surjit Kaur, who was the SAD candidate in the morning, joined AAP in the afternoon and returned as the SAD candidate in the evening.

There was a similar instance of Aaya Ram Gaya Ram in Jalandhar switching thrice in a day in May 2023. Former MLA Surinder Chaudhary had also acted in a similar way. A Congress leader, he joined AAP during the Lok Sabha bypoll last year and the same evening, he was brought back into the Congress by Bajwa.

AAP’s recent Lok Sabha poll candidate Pawan Tinu was also a party-hopper having started his career from the BSP and moving to the SAD where he remained as its MLA twice from Adampur. Even SAD’s Lok Sabha poll candidate MS Kaypee had served in the Congress for decades before shifting his loyalty. Another traditional Congress family to cross over was that of deceased MP Santokh Chaudhary. His widow, Karamjit Chaudhary, who contested the 2023 LS bypoll on the Congress ticket, is now with the BJP while her son remains in the Congress, though as a suspended MLA.

The biggest “palturam” of Jalandhar is former MLA Jagbir Brar, who has had a brush with almost all main parties and has switched over five times. He had quit as an SAD MLA to join Manpreet Badal’s PPP. He moved to the Congress but returned to the SAD. Ahead of the 2023 bypoll, he joined AAP but returned to the BJP two months ago.

Another Jalandhar leader, who has broken a record of sorts among the turncoats, is former councillor Jagdish Samrai. He was with the Congress, joined the BJP on May 23 but spent just 38 days in the saffron party. He has now shifted to AAP. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Bhatia’s journey too has been quite dramatic from the SAD to AAP to the BJP and back to AAP within a few years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.