Jalandhar emerges as political nerve centre ahead of Punjab poll

Jalandhar is fast turning out to be the nerve centre of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two visits earlier in the year and Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in September, to BJP president Nitin Nabin launching his multi-state yatra on November 18 and Congress leader Charanjit Channi ending the second leg of his own cycle rally in early December, all roads are leading towards this ancient city in the Doaba.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the city, which is geographically located in the centre of Punjab, is witnessing an unusual concentration of political attention. The top leadership not just of the BJP but also of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have all placed Jalandhar prominently on their political calendars.

The elevation of Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president last month has further enhanced the city’s political importance.

The city is already the second home to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who got an official residence established at Old Baradari in January this year. Besides holding Lok Milnis for Doaba constituencies here, he has also celebrated the birthday of his daughter Niyamat at the Jalandhar residence besides hosting a gala dinner for six international hockey teams two weeks ago.

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The city is clearly a convenient political base for prominent leaders. Former CM and Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi, too, has built a five-kanal house at Khajurla village near Jalandhar Cantonment. Channi has used the residence to establish closer contact with Congress leaders and supporters here. The presence of both Mann and Channi at their respective residences has added another dimension to the city’s political importance.

It is not just the central location but also the caste factors that are bringing the political leaders to Jalandhar. All parties are eyeing the 32 per cent Dalit vote bank of Punjab, especially with the 650th Guru Ravidas Jayanti falling on February 20, close to the Assembly elections.

Modi’s two visits — first to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February and subsequently to Jalandhar Cantonment railway station in July — indicated the BJP’s focus on the Dalit-dominated region. In both his visits, the PM met Dera head Sant Niranjan Dass, who has a huge following among the Ravidassia community. The dera head was also conferred the Padma Shri earlier this year.

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The BJP’s subsequent high-profile engagements have kept the city in the national political spotlight. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally here on September 30, marking the culmination of the party’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, which had traversed all 117 Assembly constituencies. The rally was projected as a major anti-drug mobilisation exercise ahead of the elections.

Now, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Jalandhar on November 18 to flag off the Samajik Samrasta Sankalp Yatra from near Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the yatra is part of the party’s outreach to the Scheduled Caste community and will culminate at Varanasi, the saint’s birthplace and PM’s parliamentary constituency. BJP leader Ashu Sampla says, “We can visibly see a favourable shift among Dalit voters towards the party after these initiatives.”

But the BJP is not alone in recognising the electoral significance of Dera Ballan. Channi, who frequently visits the dera, has announced that the second leg of his ongoing Jawani Sambhal Yatra will culminate there on December 6.

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Interestingly, Jalandhar has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. In 2022, when there was an AAP wave across Punjab, five of nine Assembly seats in Jalandhar were won by the Congress. The BJP has also traditionally performed well in three of the nine Assembly segments in the district. The party is learnt to be keen on securing the Jalandhar Cantonment seat in the alliance arrangement, besides at least one rural constituency. The AAP, on its part, has changed six of eight candidates that it has so far announced for Jalandhar.