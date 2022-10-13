Jalandhar filling station owners wait for policy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Even as the governments have been talking of enhancing the use of green fuels for environment protection, there is complete lack of provisions for it at the ground level.

There is no electric-vehicle charging provision at any of the filling stations along the GT Road in Jalandhar area. The oil companies have been talking of introducing EV chargers at their filling stations but no such provision has been made along the busy NH-1 stretch passing through Doaba.

Gurmeet Singh Monty Sehgal, spokesperson of Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, said, “Like me, few other filling station owners are ready to instal EV chargers at our filling station at our own expense but we want the oil companies to first specify their policy.”

