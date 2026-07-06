Employees of Bhatti Agritech Private Limited in Jalandhar will be trained on "varietal identification and insect pest management of potato" during a three-day capacity building programme organised by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla, which commenced on Monday.

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During the programme, the employees will be equipped with scientific knowledge and practical skills in potato varietal identification, integrated pest management (IPM) and quality seed production.

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Welcoming the participants, Dr. Alok Kumar, Head, Division of Social Sciences, ICAR-CPRI, Shimla, emphasised the importance of continuous capacity building for agricultural professionals working directly with farmers.

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Presenting an overview of the three-day programme, he stated that the training had been designed in accordance with the expectations of the participants, with special emphasis on scientific potato production, varietal identification, integrated pest management, quality seed production, and strengthening technical support under contract farming.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Brajesh Singh, Director, ICAR-CPRI, said the future growth of India's potato sector depends on strong partnerships among research institutions, private companies and farmers.

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He said the training would enable participants to promote location-specific technologies, enhance productivity, reduce production risks and facilitate better market access for farmers through organised contract farming systems.

Training programme coordinators Dr. Pynbianlang and Dr. P. Lokesh Babu highlighted that accurate varietal identification is essential for maintaining varietal purity, improving processing quality, and meeting the diverse requirements of different market segments.