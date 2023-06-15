Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road to be completed soon: Gadkari to CM

New Delhi/Chandigarh, June 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road completed soon, especially the Adampur flyover.
The CM, accompanied by Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku, called on Gadkari at his residence. Mann apprised the Union Minister of the project that had been hanging fire. Gadkari assured the CM that the project would be completed soon and he would monitor the pace of work.
The duo also reviewed the construction of Delhi-Katra expressway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...