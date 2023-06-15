Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road to be completed soon: Gadkari to CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh, June 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road completed soon, especially the Adampur flyover.

The CM, accompanied by Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku, called on Gadkari at his residence. Mann apprised the Union Minister of the project that had been hanging fire. Gadkari assured the CM that the project would be completed soon and he would monitor the pace of work.

The duo also reviewed the construction of Delhi-Katra expressway.

