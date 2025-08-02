Jalandhar hospital deaths: Oxygen plant operator dismissed

The supervisor of the oxygen plant at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital was dismissed from service on Friday, five days after the disruption in the supply of the life-sustaining gas led to three deaths at the facility.

Two days ago, the Health Department had suspended three doctors and dismissed a house surgeon.

Narinder Kumar, the operator of the oxygen plant is the second person dismissed following the incident on July 27, according to a letter released by Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

Narinder Kumar was reportedly found absent from duty at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal got additional charge of the Civil Hospital. Dr Satinderjit Bajaj will continue to operate as the officiating Civil Surgeon.

Meanwhile, the suspended staff members have been asked to continue to mark their attendance at the Health Department headquarters in Chandigarh by the authorities.