DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Jalandhar hospital deaths: Oxygen plant operator dismissed

Jalandhar hospital deaths: Oxygen plant operator dismissed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal check patients at Trauma Centre in the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

The supervisor of the oxygen plant at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital was dismissed from service on Friday, five days after the disruption in the supply of the life-sustaining gas led to three deaths at the facility.

Advertisement

Two days ago, the Health Department had suspended three doctors and dismissed a house surgeon.

Narinder Kumar, the operator of the oxygen plant is the second person dismissed following the incident on July 27, according to a letter released by Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

Advertisement

Narinder Kumar was reportedly found absent from duty at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal got additional charge of the Civil Hospital. Dr Satinderjit Bajaj will continue to operate as the officiating Civil Surgeon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the suspended staff members have been asked to continue to mark their attendance at the Health Department headquarters in Chandigarh by the authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts