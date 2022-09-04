Jalandhar: Kabaddi assn chief among 3 named in player's murder case

Jalandhar, September 3
The district police have named three more high-profile persons in the murder case of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian.
They are Surjan Singh Chatha, chairman, North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association; Sukhwinder Mann, president, World Kabaddi Doping Committee; and Sarabjit Singh Sabbha Thiara, the owner of Royal Kings Kabaddi Club, US.
Mann, who lives in Canada, is also president of the National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario. Thiara resides in the US while Chatha is a resident of Mohali. Ambian was shot during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar on March 14. Rivalry between kabaddi associations was said to be reason behind Ambian’s murder. Notably, nine persons have been arrested and six have been nominated so far.
Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “The names of the three persons were nominated before I joined as the SSP. Information will be released after the probe.”
