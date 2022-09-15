Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

Farmers and residents of villages in the Kala Sanghian area on Wednesday blocked the Jalandhar-Kapurthala highway for over six hours in protest against inaction of the authorities over polluted water flowing into the Kala Sanghian drain.

Holding the protest under the banner of Kala Sanghian Drain Action Committee from 9 am to 3 pm, residents alleged that the polluted water was not only affecting their health, but also their animals and the crops. The residents said the untreated sewer water from the city, untreated water from the factories and leather factories was falling into the drain and their repeated requests had not yielded any result.

Residents of Nahal, Chamiara, Gazipur and Wariana villages led the dharna.

Showing a sample of water, Kanwalpreet Singh of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, said, “Many villagers in the area are suffering from cancer and skin ailments because they are forced to use the contaminated water for cooking, cleaning and other domestic chores. We can filter water for drinking, but not for other purposes.”

Iqbal Singh of Wariana village said, “The residents of our village are facing a double trouble. While the drain water has already polluted our water, the entire city’s garbage being dumped here for the past 20 years has further made our lives miserable.”

The residents refused to lift the dharna despite several attempts by police teams. Finally, ADC (G) Major Amit Sareen reached the site. He took a memorandum from the agitators and assured them that solutions to their problems were being worked out. He told them that the capacity of the STP at Basti Peer Daad was being enhanced and it would become operational soon. At this, the agitators finally lifted the dharna.

