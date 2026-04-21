Jalandhar lad secures AIR 86 in JEE-Main

Cambridge International (Co-Ed) School student Anish Chawla has secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 86 in the second session of JEE-Main with a percentile of 99.997.

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Chawla comes from a family of doctors. His grandmother Sushma Chawla is a gynaecologist and his parents, Deepak Chawla and Shikha Chawla, are also doctors. He had opted for non-medical stream due to his interest in a research-oriented career in engineering. “We all are extremely proud of Anish for his hard work. He dedicated 12-16 hours rigorously to his studies for the past two years,” Anish’s mother said.

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Divjyot Singh, a student of Spring Dale School, meanwhile, topped the Amritsar district with 99.86 percentile.

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With an AIR of 2,203, he plans to pursue a career in electrical engineering or computer science.