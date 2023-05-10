Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 10

In keeping with the lack of interest in party campaigns ahead of the voting, record low voter turnout was registered in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday.

54 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Jalandhar Reserved seat.

A little over 50 per cent voters turned up to vote for the constituency which was heavily contested across all parties and remained a prestige issue for the AAP after the Sangrur bypoll results last year.

Across Jalandhar constituencies, the segments which received the least amount of votes included Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Central. Maximum votes were polled in Shahkot, followed by Jalandhar West. The voting percentage in Shahkot constituency was 57.4, followed by Jalandhar West 56.4.

Voting percentage in Phillaur and Nakodar was 55.8 and 55.4, respectively. Kartarpur, Jalandhar North and Adampur constituencies recorded 54.7 per cent, 54.4 per cent and 54 per cent votes, respectively. Least votes were polled in Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Central, at 48.9 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

Till 3 pm, a mere 41 per cent votes were polled and it went up to 50 per cent by 5 pm.

Factors leading to low turnout

While the harvest season kept many farmers away from poll campaigns, the lack of voter enthusiasm was felt across parties with limited presence of people at major poll events. Untimely rain and damage to wheat crop kept farmers busy in the fields. Wheat harvest and ‘toori’ (wheat straw) management, and later wheat procurement process kept engaged in mandis.

Many said "unprecedented" party hopping by senior leaders also bred a lack of enthusiasm among voters.

While many villages in Jalandhar have retained traditional vote banks and party inclinations for ages, party hopping affected people’s allegiances as they increasingly felt that leaders abandoned their former ideologies and jumped ship for vested interests or opportunities.

Ahead of the 2022 elections and also before the 2023 Jalandhar bypoll, a record number of leaders switched sides.

Across villages, rampant thefts and drug problem left people disgruntled. Many also opined that the chosen one will be elected only for 11 months, hence they saw no point in voting.

AAP jointly targeted

Amidst charges of ‘outsiders’ being brought in by the AAP, a substantially weak booth presence of the party was witnessed today — which left many surprised as the AAP being the ruling party in the state was expected to mobilise booth workers.

The entire opposition almost unanimously targeted the AAP for bringing in outsiders to the booths. Some opposition leaders like Pawan Tinu and Sukhwinder Kotli began visiting booths and checked IDs of AAP workers present there.

Other AAP leaders or MLAs who were found to be from constituencies outside Jalandhar were chased way.

Many AAP booths stayed empty. In some city areas, Congress also lacked booth presence. While the SAD picked up its campaign in the last days, both the Akali Dal and BJP had a relatively better booth presence.