 Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Cantt records lowest voting percentage at 48.9 | Shahkot leads all segments with 57.4 per cent polling

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Voter showing the indelible ink mark after casting vote in Jalandhar Central area on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 10

In keeping with the lack of interest in party campaigns ahead of the voting, record low voter turnout was registered in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday.

54 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Jalandhar Reserved seat.

A little over 50 per cent voters turned up to vote for the constituency which was heavily contested across all parties and remained a prestige issue for the AAP after the Sangrur bypoll results last year.

Across Jalandhar constituencies, the segments which received the least amount of votes included Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Central. Maximum votes were polled in Shahkot, followed by Jalandhar West. The voting percentage in Shahkot constituency was 57.4, followed by Jalandhar West 56.4.

Voting percentage in Phillaur and Nakodar was 55.8 and 55.4, respectively. Kartarpur, Jalandhar North and Adampur constituencies recorded 54.7 per cent, 54.4 per cent and 54 per cent votes, respectively. Least votes were polled in Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Central, at 48.9 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

Till 3 pm, a mere 41 per cent votes were polled and it went up to 50 per cent by 5 pm.

Factors leading to low turnout

While the harvest season kept many farmers away from poll campaigns, the lack of voter enthusiasm was felt across parties with limited presence of people at major poll events. Untimely rain and damage to wheat crop kept farmers busy in the fields. Wheat harvest and ‘toori’ (wheat straw) management, and later wheat procurement process kept engaged in mandis.

Many said "unprecedented" party hopping by senior leaders also bred a lack of enthusiasm among voters.

While many villages in Jalandhar have retained traditional vote banks and party inclinations for ages, party hopping affected people’s allegiances as they increasingly felt that leaders abandoned their former ideologies and jumped ship for vested interests or opportunities.

Ahead of the 2022 elections and also before the 2023 Jalandhar bypoll, a record number of leaders switched sides.

Across villages, rampant thefts and drug problem left people disgruntled. Many also opined that the chosen one will be elected only for 11 months, hence they saw no point in voting.

AAP jointly targeted

Amidst charges of ‘outsiders’ being brought in by the AAP, a substantially weak booth presence of the party was witnessed today —  which left many surprised as the AAP being the ruling party in the state was expected to mobilise booth workers.

The entire opposition almost unanimously targeted the AAP for bringing in outsiders to the booths. Some opposition leaders like Pawan Tinu and Sukhwinder Kotli began visiting booths and checked IDs of AAP workers present there.

Other AAP leaders or MLAs who were found to be from constituencies outside Jalandhar were chased way.

Many AAP booths stayed empty. In some city areas, Congress also lacked booth presence. While the SAD picked up its campaign in the last days, both the Akali Dal and BJP had a relatively better booth presence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

4
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

5
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

6
Entertainment

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the glory of web series Jubilee, says OTT has opened up many opportunities for newcomers

7
Haryana

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

8
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

10
Haryana

Faridabad: Rescued IIT-Manipur students return home

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Cantt records lowest voting percentage at 48.9 | S...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Cong...

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

Karnataka records 72 per cent turnout in Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress

Voter turnout in 2018 assembly polls in the state was 72.10 ...

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Accent on defence, technology, space, climate change and peo...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

Wrestlers demand lie-detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan under Supreme Court supervision

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv