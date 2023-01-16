Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 15

With untimely demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, another Lok Sabha byelection is going to be an acid test for the ruling AAP within a year of formation of the government.

To be held within 6 months As per Section 151-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, bypoll is to be conducted within a period of six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy

However, a bypoll is not conducted if the remainder of the term of a member (who is deceased or unseated) in relation to vacancy is less than one year

Earlier, AAP had lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in June last year to Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (A). The seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann, who had resigned after taking oath as Chief Minister, in March 2022.

Experts feel that after Sangrur, the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection will be another test for AAP, which came to power by winning 92 Assembly seats.

The state is likely to witness an interesting contest as, going by the past trends, the Jalandhar constituency (reserved) has remained a strong bastion of the Congress. The grand-old party has won this seat 14 times since the first General Election. And the party has not lost this Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

In the entire history of this segment, the Congress lost this seat just four times, including in 1977 after the Emergency, then to Janata Dal’s Inder Kumar Gujaral in 1989 and 1996 and 1999.

As far as AAP’s performance is concerned, it lost terribly in the 2019 General Election. The party’s candidate Justice Jora Singh (who probed sacrilege incidents) could get just 25,000 odd votes (2.5 per cent of the total votes). However, AAP had performed much better in 2014, when its candidate Jyoti Mann bagged 2.54 lakh votes.

In the 2022 Assembly poll, AAP could not break the Congress bastion in Jalandhar as the latter had won five out of nine segments falling in Jalandhar Lok Sabha. And AAP could win just four segments.

In such a scenario, Jalandhar will be more challenging for AAP than Sangrur, where it had won all nine Assembly constituencies in March 2022, but lost the Lok Sabha bypoll three months later.