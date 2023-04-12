Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Inder Iqbal Atwal likely is BJP candidate

Jalandhar, April 12
Inder Iqbal Atwal is likely has been named BJP candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. He is the son of former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Charanjit Atwal. He was an Akali leader but joined BJP in New Delhi on Sunday.
Charanjit Atwal was the SAD-BJP combine candidate from Jalandhar in 2019. Inder Iqbal Atwal has been MLA from Koom Kalan constituency of Ludhiana.
Interestingly, Atwal whose nickname is Rinku will be pitted against his “namesake” AAP candidate Sushil Rinku.
Charanjit Atwal had lost to Santokh Singh Chaudhary by 19,491 votes from Jalandhar in last Lok Sabha elections. The byelection was necessitated by the death of Santokh Chaudhary.
Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary is Congress candidate for the bypoll.
While Atwal represents Majhbi Sikh community, the SAD-BSP, Congress and AAP candidates are Ravidassias.
