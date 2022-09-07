Jalandhar man has emotional reunion with his Pak-based sister at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

After 75 long years, a Jalandhar-based Sikh man got to know that his original family was in Pakistan and they were Muslims.

Amarjit Singh, who is learnt to be from Nurmahal area near here, had a tearful meeting with his sister Kulsoom Akhtar in Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Wednesday.

A Pakistani journalist shared on his Twitter account the video of a wheelchair-bound Amarjit Singh meeting his sister.

As per reports, Kulsoom reportedly told Pakistani media today that she was born in Pakistan after the Partition and that her mother would often tell her that she had an elder brother and a sister at Pabwan village of Jalandhar whom she could not bring along to Pakistan.

She said she mentioned this to her father’s friend Dara Singh who was planning to come to Indian Punjab. She gave him their address and he was able to locate her brother and arrange his contact. Kulsoom was told that her elder sister had died.

After the emotional reunion, Amarjit Singh told the media that he was raised by a Sikh family in the village and never knew that his original family was in Pakistan and that they were Muslims.

Attempts to track Amarjit’s contact from Pabwan village proved futile. Hans Raj Pabwan, who is an activist from the village said, “In the pre-Independence days, our village was primarily inhabited by Muslim families, all of whom migrated to Pakistan in 1947. There is just one Muslim family now in the village now. Amarjit too could have moved to city or elsewhere.”