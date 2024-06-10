Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Jalandhar, June 9
Jalandhar Planning Board chairman Amritpal Singh has recommended a comprehensive probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 10 crore by the Phillaur Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) office. In his letter addressed to the Director of Vigilance Bureau, Amritpal Singh wrote about the alleged misuse of funds that were disbursed under the Punjab Nirman Yojana.
As per the chairman, these funds have been reported to be embezzled through fake bills, which points to a well-conceived conspiracy within the Block Development and Panchayat Officer office.
The chairman said that during the financial year 2021-22, these funds were released by the then Congress-led state government for the development of the Assembly areas.
In Amritpal Singh’s letter, stressing the seriousness of the matter, he has recommended the Vigilance Bureau to start a full investigation of the matter. He demanded a thorough investigation of all financial transactions and documents related to this scheme so that embezzlement can be fully exposed and those responsible can be identified.
The chairman said the Punjab Government is committed to eradicating corruption. He emphasized that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, and the perpetrators of such acts will face strict legal action.
Letter written to vigilance bureau
