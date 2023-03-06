Jalandhar: Poachers have free run

Jalandhar: A month after poachers killed a couple of leopards in Ropar forests, their video brandishing weapons and letting loose dogs on a wild boar around Dhalan village in Ropar has gone viral. The video has caused outrage among wildlife lovers. They said the video had been shared with wildlife officials in Ropar. So far, none of the three poachers has been arrested.

Life-size statue of hockey legend

Gurdaspur: Old timers swear that staying cool and composed in the face of adversity was the biggest quality of hockey legend Surjit Singh. There were many in his home town of Batala, who wanted to do something to ensure his legacy lived on. But then who would spend the money? Dubai-based businessman SPS Oberoi readily agreed to finance a life-size statue. When his statue was unveiled there were many moist eyes around with his well-wishers fondly remembering the exploits of Indian hockey's greatest deep-defenders.

Police force ‘demoralised’

Amritsar: The Ajnala incident has reportedly demoralised the police personnel as no action has been taken against Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and his supporters, who barged into the Ajnala police station. Several policemen, including SP Jugraj Singh, got injured in the clash. Though Cabinet Ministers visited the injured cops and lauded them for their presence of mind, nobody assured them of any action against the mob.

Pillars of heritage festival

Patiala: Three women officers were the pillars of the Patiala Heritage Festival. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Assistant Commissioner (UT), Dr Akshita Gupta and SDM Dr Ismat vijay Singh personally looked into the stage management during the evening hours. Renowned musicians, foreigners and locals attended the festival.

Enjoying media attention

Ludhiana: Civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa was discharged from the DMCH on Saturday. Various Sikh organisations gathered outside the hospital to receive him and showered flowers. As the ambulance carrying Khalsa was about to exit the hospital, photographers requested a man standing next to the vehicle shower flowers from different angles and he obliged everyone with a smile. After all, he was enjoying the media attention.

Contributed by Aparna Banerji, Ravi Dhaliwal, PK Jaiswar, Aman Sood & Manav Mander