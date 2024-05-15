Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Jalandhar Police have arrested a gangster who had been evading arrest for the past nine months.

The arrested man was associated with Naveen Saini alias Chintu and was linked to the Gounder group.

Five pistols were seized from the arrested man.

