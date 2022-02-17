Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was playing a partisan role in the ongoing elections.

Addressing a press conference, Baghel said, “PM Narendra Modi has been putting pressure on the EC to draw advantage in the elections. Through the ECI, the BJP is trying to coerce officials on poll duty to work in their favour or face suspension. Two days ago, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s helicopter was not allowed to take off as the PM was also flying to Jalandhar the same day.”

“I faced an FIR a few weeks ago while doing door-to-door campaign in Noida. The EC got me booked even as I told them that there were more people with me since I have Z-plus security. There is no similar action against the BJP leaders in the state despite violations,” he said.

“PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are working in tandem and are promoting hatred in the country. The people of the country are not ready to listen to the jumlas of the two ‘jumlebaaz’ of Delhi. The public is troubled during the Modi rule. There has been a huge decline in the income of the people because of demonetisation and GST,” he said.