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Home / Punjab / Jalandhar sports hub set for boost under Khelo India

Jalandhar sports hub set for boost under Khelo India

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Khelo India sports goods manufacturing scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,857 crore to strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence and boost exports. The government expects the scheme to attract investments of around Rs 6,800 crore. It aims to not only strengthen traditional sports equipment hubs like Jalandhar and Meerut, but also establish new ones.

The scheme, which will run from 2026 to 2034, seeks to establish India as a globally competitive manufacturing hub for sports goods.

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Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s sports goods manufacturing industry was largely concentrated in three clusters, with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accounting for the bulk of production.

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“Now new hubs will be created,” he said, highlighting the government’s efforts to move beyond conventional products into areas such as archery bows, kabaddi mats and pellets used in shooting sports.

A major component of the scheme involves attracting investment from domestic and international manufacturers, sports brands and retail chains.

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Under the Anchor Investment Support component, leading manufacturers and brands will be encouraged to establish units within designated sports goods manufacturing zones (SGMZs).

The turnover linked support component will incentivise higher production, capacity expansion and sustained manufacturing growth.

Another Rs 105 crore has been allocated to help manufacturers obtain and renew certifications from international sports federations.

Vaishnaw also clarified that existing benefits available to manufacturers under the remission of duties and taxes on exported products (RoDTEP) scheme would continue.

The scheme also proposes setting up centres of excellence at leading educational and research institutions to promote innovation in sports equipment and material.

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