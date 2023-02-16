Jalandhar to have ECHS hospital

Chandigarh, February 15
Jalandhar and Ambala are among eight cities across the country where veterans’ hospitals are proposed to be built under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).
Punjab and Haryana have a large population of ex-servicemen. The strength of the registered ex-servicemen in Punjab is 3,27,212, according to data placed in Parliament by the Ministry of Defence on February 3. Haryana has 1,66,279 registered ex-servicemen.
Under the scheme, 200–300 bed hospitals will come up. The infrastructure will be developed and the facilities be managed and operated by private agencies. Civilians may also be catered to at these hospitals.
