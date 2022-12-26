Jalandhar youth found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his car in Canada

Jalandhar, December 25
Jaskaran Singh (22), a Jalandhar native, has died in Calgary, Canada, under mysterious circumstances.
Jaskaran’s father Jaswant Singh Josan is a Lohian Khas-based arhtiya and vice-president of the Lohian Khas market committee.
Jaskaran had been living in Canada for the past four years. He went missing a few days ago.
Jaswant Singh Josan was informed by the Canadian police today that his son Jaskaran’s body had been found in a car.
Jaswant Singh Josan said, “My son had been in Canada for four years and was working there. Some days ago, we were informed by his roommates that they weren’t able to find him and that his phone was inaccessible. The Canadian police informed us that his body has been found today.”
Jaswant said Jaskaran was found dead in the same car that he had been driving in Canada.
As Jaskaran’s sister lives in the US, she has been intimated about the incident by the family.
Jaswant Singh said they were awaiting further details from the Canadian police. He said that later, family members from India would go to Canada.
Went abroad four years ago
- Son of a Lohian Khas-based arhtiya, Jaskaran had moved abroad four years ago and was working there
- Had been reported missing by roommates some days ago
- As Jaskaran’s sister lives in the US, she has been intimated about the incident
