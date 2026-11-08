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Home / Punjab / 'Jalandhar's Dhurandhar' Arjun Rajput hits century against Pakistan, rescues India U-19

'Jalandhar's Dhurandhar' Arjun Rajput hits century against Pakistan, rescues India U-19

Son of a Jalandhar man who sold chhole-kulche from a cart, Rajput shines after India lose early wickets in Under-19 Asia Cup clash in Oman

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:16 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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India A batter Arjun Rajput during his innings against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup. Video grab/X
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Arjun Rajput, nicknamed “Jalandhar's Dhurandhar” by commentators, scored 107 against Pakistan on Sunday, rescuing India Under-19 from a precarious position in their Group A match of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India were 160 for 6 at the time of filing this report.

Rajput's father, Hoti Ram, sold chhole-kulche from a cart in Jalandhar's Ram Nagar for years before starting a bakery.

India, who won the toss and chose to bat, were in trouble from the second ball when captain Lakshya Raichandani fell for a duck to Ali Raza.

The Pakistan bowlers kept the scoring in check, and India crawled to 22 for 3 in 11.4 overs after VK Vineeth (8 off 29 balls) and Yashbardhan Chauhan (1) were dismissed.

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Aaryavir Sehwag, who made an unbeaten 70 in the previous game, was caught by Mohammad Sayyam off Niqab Shafiq at 42 for 4 in the 17th over.

Rajput, a left-hander, then took charge. He hit Raza for 10 runs in the 20th over and reached his fifty off just 43 balls, with India at 95 for 5 in the 24th over. Anvay Dravid fell to Shafiq at 86 for 5, but Rajput kept going, and India crossed 100 in the 26th over. He went on to complete his century before being dismissed for 107.

Rajput began playing cricket at the Harbhajan Singh Cricket Academy. When the academy closed, his coach arranged for his schooling fees to be waived so that he could carry on playing. He made his India U-19 debut in July during the tour of Sri Lanka.

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