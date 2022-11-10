Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

Coming as a proud moment for Jalandhar, Rajan Sawhney, who has her roots in Wadala village just on the outskirts of the city, has been appointed as the Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism in the new government of Alberta, Canada.

The Punjabi community in India and Canada is excited about her new role. The 51-year-old was also a contender for the post of Alberta's Chief Minister, but could not make it. "While she was born and brought up in Calgary-North East, her parents hailed from the village. They still have a house in the Tower Enclave locality near the village," said former Akali MLA Gurpartap Wadala. Nakodar AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and AAP Punjab secretary Rajinder Kaur Thiara have also sent congratulatory messages to Sawhney.

Sawhney was elected as the MLA from Calgary-North East in April 2019. A member of the United Conservative Party, she has previously served as the Minister of Community and Social Services in the Executive Council of Alberta. In July last year, she took charge as the Minister of Transportation serving in this ministry for almost a year.

A mother of four, she remained engaged as a community volunteer for a long time and helped raise funds for social causes. She has degrees in economics, political science from the University of Calgary, besides an MBA. Prior to her political stint, she worked in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years.

