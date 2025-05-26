Jandiala Guru municipal councillor shot dead in Chheharta

Jandiala Guru municipal councillor Harjinder Singh, aka Baman, belonging to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was shot dead by some bike-borne armed assailants in the Chheharta area on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident led to panic among the shopkeepers in the area.

Harpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said the police had nominated several persons in the case and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

Advertisement

It was apparently a target killing by a Dubai-based notorious criminal and gangster, identified as Kishan, having over 15 criminal cases against him. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The victim, along with his family, had come to Chheharta to attend a relative’s function. Harjinder Singh and his relatives were going to a nearby eating joint for lunch when the unknown motorcyclists, with covered faces, came there and fired at Harjinder, leaving him critically wounded. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

Advertisement

Sources said Harjinder had been receiving threats from several persons. Some unknown persons had also fired gunshots outside his residence in Jandiala on May 12. However, he was not at home when the incident took place. On the statement of his family members, the police had nominated Kishan, Karan, Ghuddu, Goldy and Raju. Kishan, currently based in Dubai, had a number of criminal cases against him.

Vinod Kumar, SHO, Chheharta police station, said CCTV cameras in the area were being studied to find clues about the perpetrators. They would be arrested soon, he claimed.

Karamjit Singh, an eyewitness of the incident, said he was present at his shop when he heard gunshot sounds. He came out of the shop and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with injuries. Two motorcyclists with covered faces were seen running away from the scene.

The victim’s family members and relatives said Harjinder Singh had been raising his voice against drug peddlers in the area who had been threatening him.

Sources in the police said Kishan was a close confidant of notorious gangster Happy Jatt. Kishan was arrested by the police in a criminal case and came out on parole around eight months ago. However, he fled to Dubai on a fake passport.

Assailants identified: Police

Jagjit Singh Walia, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspects, who had gunned down Harjinder Singh, had been identified by the police. They were Karan Keeda, Amit, alias Kishu, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi. The police released their pictures in the evening. The vehicle used in the crime was also identified.

He added that the city police had arrested two other members of the Krishna gang on Sunday. They were Bachitar Singh and Anand. The police had seized two pistols and seven bullets from them andtheir interrogation was in progress.

Meanwhile, SSP Amritsar, Rural, Maninder Singh, refuted the charges that the firing had occurred outside the residence of Harjinder Singh. He said actually the firing had taken place outside the residence of Satnam Singh. He said the victim had not approached the police for security.

He said Harjinder had earlier filed two FIRs against the Krishna gang and all suspects in these two cases were arrested by the police.

CM Mann has no moral ground to be in power: Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia, former Punjab minister and senior Akali leader, said the law and order situation had turned worse under the current dispensation.

“What is ironic that he had lodged a complaint with the police after two masked men had fired several gunshots at his house in Jandiala Guru several days ago. He had urged the police to ensure the safety and security of his family. The criminals are now killing their victims after giving a challenge and the government is sleeping. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann now does not have the moral grounds to stay in power,” he said.