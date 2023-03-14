Jang-e-Azadi : Vigilance starts probe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

Having summoned an IAS officer and another functionary of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur, the Vigilance Bureau is learnt to have begun investigation into the alleged use of funds in the project.

While the IAS officer who was involved in the construction work of the project did not turn up at the VB office citing medical issues, the Secretary of the Punjab Freedom Movement Memorial Foundation appeared before the officials for more than two hours this morning.