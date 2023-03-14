Jang-e-Azadi : Vigilance starts probe

Jalandhar, March 13
Having summoned an IAS officer and another functionary of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur, the Vigilance Bureau is learnt to have begun investigation into the alleged use of funds in the project.
While the IAS officer who was involved in the construction work of the project did not turn up at the VB office citing medical issues, the Secretary of the Punjab Freedom Movement Memorial Foundation appeared before the officials for more than two hours this morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...