Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jasbir Singh 'Jassi' Khangura back in Congress fold

Chandigarh, May 8
Former Qila Raipur Congress MLA Jasbir Singh ‘Jassi’ Khangura today rejoined the Congress after a gap of two years. He was inducted into the party by Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav. He had left the Congress in 2022 and joined AAP.
