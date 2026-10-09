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Home / Punjab / Jasmine Sandlas' Oct 10 Mohali show under spotlight over songs on weapons, liquor

Jasmine Sandlas' Oct 10 Mohali show under spotlight over songs on weapons, liquor

Sandlas is scheduled to perform at the Outside Arena, CP-67 Mall, as part of her Dream Girl India Tour

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:26 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Mohali Police urged to ensure no songs be sung promoting intoxicants at Jasmine Sandlas show. File
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Singer Jasmine Sandlas’s music show in Mohali on October 10 has come under the spotlight after social activist Prof Pandit Rao Dharennavar wrote to the Mohali police, urging them to ensure that no songs glorifying weapons, liquor, opium or other intoxicants are performed during the event.

Sandlas is scheduled to perform at the Outside Arena, CP-67 Mall, as part of her Dream Girl India Tour on October 10.

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DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “A letter has been received on Friday. No activity that violates the letter and spirit of ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ will be allowed in the district.”

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Punjabi pop and hip-hop singer Sandlas has featured in songs such as Illegal Weapon, Bamb Jatt, Whiskey Di Bottal, Nasha and Sip Sip, which include references to alcohol and weapons. The song Sip Sip features the line, “Mere nain ne sharaab diya do botla”.

On March 14 this year, Dharennavar had approached the Punjab State Women’s Commission and the police regarding singer Karan Aujla’s show at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Following this, the police conveyed to Aujla’s management that profanity, sexual innuendoes and objectionable content would not be acceptable at his Mohali concert.

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Dharennavar had also approached the Punjab State Women’s Commission and the Mohali administration, seeking directions to the 29-year-old Canadian singer to refrain from performing certain songs that he alleged portrayed women in a bad light and promoted liquor consumption.

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