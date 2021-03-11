Sikh jatha returns from Pakistan after celebrating ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’

Amritsar, April 21
The Indian Sikh jatha which went to Pakistan to celebrate ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ (Baisakhi) came back through Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post (JCP) today.
As per information, a total of 1,949 pilgrims had crossed over to Pakistan on April 12. Unfortunately, one of the jatha member lost life during the pilgrimage due to cardiac arrest.
Narinder Singh, a jatha member, said Baisakhi was celebrated with fervour and was attended by devotees from various countries. The jatha members told that despite adequate security arrangements in place, they were not allowed to move freely in markets. They also observed that the local Sikh populace felt threatened over there. Bakshish Singh informed that a gurdwara located in Jamnia in the memory of Guru Nanak Dev was in a shambles. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation