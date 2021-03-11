Sikh jatha returns from Pakistan after celebrating ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

The Indian Sikh jatha which went to Pakistan to celebrate ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ (Baisakhi) came back through Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post (JCP) today.

As per information, a total of 1,949 pilgrims had crossed over to Pakistan on April 12. Unfortunately, one of the jatha member lost life during the pilgrimage due to cardiac arrest.

Narinder Singh, a jatha member, said Baisakhi was celebrated with fervour and was attended by devotees from various countries. The jatha members told that despite adequate security arrangements in place, they were not allowed to move freely in markets. They also observed that the local Sikh populace felt threatened over there. Bakshish Singh informed that a gurdwara located in Jamnia in the memory of Guru Nanak Dev was in a shambles. —

