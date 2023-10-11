Jawan dies by suicide, wife booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 10

The police have booked the wife and father-in-law of the deceased Army jawan, who reportedly died by suicide in the cantonment area.

ASI Naresh Kumar said as per the complaint lodged by Mohinder Kaur, mother of the deceased jawan Babbu Singh (28), the police have booked Sandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, and Buta Singh (father-in-law), both residents of Kattu village.

“As per the complaint, Babbu Singh, posted as “Naik” in the cantonment area, was being harassed by his wife and her family members due to which he had consumed poison. He was admitted in the military hospital where his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last,” said ASI Naresh Kumar.

The police have booked Sandeep Kaur and Buta Singh under Sections 306 IPC. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused”, said the ASI.

#Ferozepur