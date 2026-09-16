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Home / Punjab / JE suspended over ‘comment’ on CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s post

JE suspended over ‘comment’ on CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s post

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:23 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The suspension of a junior engineer (JE) with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for allegedly commenting on a social media post of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has triggered unrest among the engineers’ body.

While the JE has denied posting any comment, claiming that his account may have been hacked, he has been shifted to Bathinda during his suspension period.

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Davinder Singh, posted at the Tohra sub-division under PSPCL’s Central Division at Bhadson, received his suspension order on September 11. He was directed to shift his headquarters to Bathinda and report to the Chief Engineer, West Zone, during the suspension period. However, the order does not mention the exact reason for the action.

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