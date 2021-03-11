Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 6

Aam Aadmi Party’s Jeevan Jyot is one of the youngest MLAs in the Assembly. She delivered one of the biggest upsets in the Assembly elections by defeating two heavyweights Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia from the Amritsar East segment.

Open to suggestions I am open to people’s suggestions for development of the Amritsar East segment. There are several issues that need attention. — Jeevan Jyot, Amritsar East MLA

Jeevan Jyot has been up and about ever since taking oath as the MLA, focusing on the overall development of the segment which is one of the most neglected areas in Amritsar. A majority of the population lives on the brink.

Willing to go the extra mile to deliver her pre-poll promises, her single-point agenda is growth. She has been visiting government hospitals and schools, and conducting meetings with people to learn about their concerns.

Recently, she laid the foundation stone of a road that will be built over an open drain; it will lead to Damdama Sahib. The road project has been a long-pending demand and residents have been seeking a permanent solution to it.

“Residents in the area are facing difficulties as the open drain and clogs sewerage causes health problems,” the MLA had said while inaugurating the project.

Since her campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections, her focus has been on being present for the voters. “I am open to people’s suggestions for improvement and development of the segment. There are several issues that need attention,” she said.

