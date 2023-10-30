Jewellery worth Rs 3.27 crore seized from Amritsar man

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 29

Jewellery worth Rs 3.27 crore was seized from a car having Punjab registration during checking of vehicles near Hanumangarh on Saturday.

The occupant, a resident of Amritsar, could not provide a bill for the jewellery. The police have seized the jewellery along with the car and the information about the seizure has been given to the Income Tax Department.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Rajeev Pachar said a special team was checking vehicles near Nohar. When the car (PB 02 CD 7472) was checked, a huge amount of gold jewellery was found in it. The SP said its value has been estimated at Rs 3.27 crore. The occupant of the car, identified as Sarabjit, is a resident of Kot Karnail Singh, Amritsar.

