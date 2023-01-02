Jhinda approaches Akal Takht against Haryana-nominated gurdwara panel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

Former Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda and his supporters today approached Akal Takht to open a front against the government-nominated ad hoc panel of the body and its recently elected executive committee constituted by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.

Rejecting it outright, Jhinda has submitted a new list of 41 members to approve a fresh ad hoc committee at the Akal Takht secretariat.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict to validate the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014, the Haryana Government had directed the prevailing ad hoc panel, then headed by Baljit Singh Daduwal, to continue till the new panel was formed. On December 21, Mahant Karamjit Singh of Yamunanagar, head of Sewapanthi sect, was elected the president of the ad-hoc HSGMC.

Jhinda resigned from the membership of this government-nominated panel and Baljit Singh Daduwal, too, reportedly walked out during the proceedings of the meeting then.

Jhinda said after discussing the matter with Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, he had held a meeting of former members of HSGMC at Kurukshetra and met Sikh representatives from different districts of Haryana to know their viewpoint. He claimed to have conducted this week-long exercise on the suggestion of Giani Harpreet Singh.

“After getting their opinion, it was unanimously decided to reject the government nominated 38-member panel that was constituted. Except for a few, a majority of the members, who had immense contribution in Haryana Sikh affairs, were ignored. This panel was influenced largely by the RSS ideology which could not be acceptable to Haryana Sikhs,” he said.

He said they had now sought the intervention of the Akal Takht to form a fresh committee taking into account sentiments of the Sikh community of Haryana. “I have submitted the collective opinion of Haryana’s Sikhs before the Akal Takht to take a final call on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SGPC had already rejected the validation of a separate Haryana Sikh body and filed a review petition in the Supreme Court demanding the repeal of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014.