Jhota killing: Punjab CM Mann calls meeting of SSPs, SDMs and DSPs amid rising attacks on cops

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has convened a high-level meeting on the law and order situation after the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

Mann has directed that the SSPs, SDMs and DSPs of all districts be called for a comprehensive discussion soon. The meeting will review crime control and ensure swift action, especially in murder cases. The Chief Minister has told the police to speed up the investigation and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

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Jhota, a director of an anti-drug task force, was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa town on Tuesday morning. Four of his companions were also injured in the firing. The police said a medical store owner allegedly opened fire after an argument over the alleged sale of drugs. A video of nearly six minutes was streamed live on Jhota's Facebook page, showing him and his companions arguing with the shopkeeper before shots were heard.

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All five were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead. The Senior Medical Officer said he had sustained three bullet injuries, two in the abdomen and one in the thigh. One of his associates is reported to be critical. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Jhota had campaigned against drug abuse in Mansa and surrounding areas for years, and several panchayats had passed resolutions against drugs at his urging. The killing drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called it a result of failed law and order, while Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia targeted the government and shared a video recorded moments before the shooting.

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The meeting also comes amid a string of attacks on policemen, particularly in the border belt.

ASI Iqbal Singh, 54, was shot dead on Sunday evening by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his native village, Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, while returning home from a gurdwara. He was posted with the counter-intelligence wing in Ferozepur district. His killing was the fifth fatal attack on a Punjab policeman this year.

Earlier, ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were found shot dead at a checkpost near the border in Gurdaspur in February. ASI Joga Singh was shot dead in Majitha in May, and ASI Harjit Singh was killed near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on the night of September 17 and 18. Two other policemen have survived gun attacks.

The police have said that Pakistan-based handlers are behind some of these attacks, and foreign-based gangsters had reportedly claimed responsibility for the Tarn Taran killing.

The meeting is expected to focus on tighter security arrangements, better coordination at the district level and a zero-tolerance approach towards criminals. Mann has made it clear that no form of violence or crime will be tolerated in Punjab. Further directions may be issued after the meeting.