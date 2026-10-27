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Home / Punjab / Jhota murder case: Accused Ashwani Kumar's wife sent to judicial custody

Jhota murder case: Accused Ashwani Kumar's wife sent to judicial custody

Neelam Rani’s four-day CBI custody ends; husband Ashwani Kumar, son Laddi Singh and Vipan Garg to be produced in court on Wednesday after five-day remand

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:20 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, was reportedly shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a heated confrontation with chemist Ashwani Kumar over the alleged sale of drugs. File photo
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A special CBI court sent Neelam Rani, an accused in the murder case of Parvinder Singh Jhota, to judicial custody at Patiala jail after her four-day CBI custody ended on Tuesday. Her husband, Ashwani Kumar, son Laddi Singh and Vipan Garg will be produced before the court on Wednesday after their five-day CBI remand ends.

The central agency had taken the accused into custody to investigate the case afresh and collect evidence after the Punjab government handed it over to the CBI at the demand of the deceased’s family.

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The court had observed, “The investigation which is to be now done by the CBI will be fresh investigation for which collection of evidence will be done by the CBI at its own level. Accordingly, to facilitate the investigation and by considering the nature of offences in which all the accused persons are arrested, the police remand sought by the CBI is allowed.”

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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, was reportedly shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a heated confrontation with chemist Ashwani Kumar over the alleged sale of drugs.

His family is refusing to perform his last rites until Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav resign.

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The case pertains to FIR No. 03 of 2026, registered at the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) police station in Chandigarh under Sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

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